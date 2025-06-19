Minnesota lawmaker shootings: Yvette Hoffman to be released from hospital Thursday

The Brief Gov. Tim Walz said at a Juneteenth event that Yvette Hoffman is expected to be released from the hospital Thursday. Yvette and her husband, Minnesota Sen. John Hoffman, were both shot multiple times at their Champlin home last Saturday morning. A memorial service for Melissa and Mark Hortman, who were fatally shot at their Brooklyn Park home, is still in the works.



Just five days after being shot multiple times in a politically-motivated attack, Yvette Hoffman is set to be released from the hospital on Thursday.

Gov. Tim Walz revealed that information during an appearance at a Juneteenth event in St. Paul. He said Minnesota Sen. John Hoffman also continues to recover. John and Yvette were both shot several times at their Champlin home early last Saturday morning.

"Just got news today that I believe Yvette Hoffman may be released from the hospital today, which is just a bright spot amongst the darkness. John still continues to recover," Walz said.

The suspected shooter in the incidents, 57-year-old Vance Boelter, is facing state and federal charges.

Hundreds attend vigil for Melissa, Mark Hortman

The State Capitol was the sight of a candlelight vigil Wednesday night, honoring the lives of Melissa and Mark Hortman. Melissa was a state lawmaker for more than two decades after winning a House seat on her third try in 2004.

The Hortmans were shot and killed at their Brooklyn Park home last Saturday.

"Last night felt like the very best of Minnesota, which I think Melissa and Mark were in that space on the Capitol. The quiet dignity, the people that were there, I saw people I see every day and then I saw people I haven’t seen for years," Walz said. "I don’t know what it’s like to work in state government without her. She was the rock."

Memorial service plans still in the works

Walz said there’s been no new information on memorial service plans for Melissa and Mark Hortman. Having a public memorial service is up to the family. A private memorial service is still in the works.

There is an active memorial to the Hortmans at the State Capitol. On Tuesday, there was a procession to transfer the Hortmans from the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office to a Minneapolis funeral home.

Their two kids also announced seven ways you can honor Melissa and Mark in a statement earlier this week.