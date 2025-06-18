Hortmans remembered at candlelight vigil on state Capitol steps

The Brief Hundreds gathered at the Minnesota Capitol steps for a candlelight vigil Wednesday. The vigil was to honor late state Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark Hortman.



The horrific acts of violence against Minnesota state lawmakers sent shock waves across the nation.

Grieving an unimaginable loss

The backstory:

In the aftermath of the horrific shootings of two state lawmakers and their spouses early Saturday morning, there was a nearly two-day manhunt for the man authorities said is responsible.

The Hortmans were shot and killed. Minnesota Sen. John Hoffman and his wife Yvette were shot multiple times, but are expected to recover.

Local perspective:

Hundreds of people gathered to support each other as they honored the Hortmans on Wednesday night with a candlelight vigil at the state Capitol steps.

Governor Tim Walz was seen making his way through the crowd and visiting the makeshift memorial.

The mood was somber as all the flickers of light could be seen when darkness fell in St. Paul.

Attendees shared hugs and tears as they reflected on the impact the Hortmans made on their communities.

Melissa Hortman had been a fixture at the Capitol, serving the public for decades.