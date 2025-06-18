Hortmans remembered at candlelight vigil on state Capitol steps

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 AM CDT, Redwood County, Renville County
9
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 AM CDT, Carver County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Big Stone County
Extreme Heat Watch
from SAT 12:00 PM CDT until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, South Cass County, Crow Wing County, Pine County, South Aitkin County, Burnett County, Washburn County
Extreme Heat Watch
from SUN 12:00 PM CDT until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Northern Aitkin County, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, South Itasca County, North St. Louis County, Koochiching County, North Itasca County, Central St. Louis County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, North Cass County, Douglas County
Extreme Heat Watch
from SUN 1:00 PM CDT until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Mahnomen County, East Becker County, Lake Of The Woods County, Hubbard County, South Clearwater County, North Clearwater County, West Becker County, South Beltrami County, North Beltrami County
Extreme Heat Watch
from FRI 11:00 AM CDT until SAT 10:00 PM CDT, Lyon County, Murray County, Nobles County, Rock County, Pipestone County, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Lincoln County
Extreme Heat Watch
from SAT 1:00 PM CDT until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, East Otter Tail County, Wilkin County, Grant County, Wadena County, West Otter Tail County
Extreme Heat Watch
from SAT 12:00 PM CDT until SUN 9:00 PM CDT, Chisago County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Todd County, McLeod County, Swift County, Steele County, Stevens County, Sibley County, Blue Earth County, Stearns County, Le Sueur County, Benton County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Anoka County, Brown County, Sherburne County, Pope County, Rice County, Ramsey County, Isanti County, Morrison County, Waseca County, Wright County, Goodhue County, Mille Lacs County, Watonwan County, Kanabec County, Martin County, Washington County, Nicollet County, Redwood County, Douglas County, Yellow Medicine County, Scott County, Freeborn County, Meeker County, Renville County, Faribault County, Traverse County, Big Stone County, Mower County, Wabasha County, Fillmore County, Winona County, Houston County, Olmsted County, Dodge County, Pierce County, Pepin County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Barron County, Chippewa County, Polk County, Buffalo County

Hortmans remembered at candlelight vigil on state Capitol steps

By
Published  June 18, 2025 10:41pm CDT
Minnesota lawmaker shootings
FOX 9
Candlelight vigil honors slain MN lawmakers

Candlelight vigil honors slain MN lawmakers

Community members gathered at the Minnesota State Capitol to honor the lawmakers who were shot and killed over the weekend. FOX 9's Soyoung Kim has the full story.

The Brief

    • Hundreds gathered at the Minnesota Capitol steps for a candlelight vigil Wednesday.
    • The vigil was to honor late state Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark Hortman.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The horrific acts of violence against Minnesota state lawmakers sent shock waves across the nation.  

Grieving an unimaginable loss

MN lawmaker shootings: Hortman vigil at State Capitol [RAW]

MN lawmaker shootings: Hortman vigil at State Capitol [RAW]

There was a candlelight vigil at the State Capitol Wednesday night to honor Melissa and Mark Hortman, fatally shot Saturday morning at their Brooklyn Park home. Two Minnesota lawmakers and two spouses were shot in the violence.

The backstory:

In the aftermath of the horrific shootings of two state lawmakers and their spouses early Saturday morning, there was a nearly two-day manhunt for the man authorities said is responsible. 

The Hortmans were shot and killed. Minnesota Sen. John Hoffman and his wife Yvette were shot multiple times, but are expected to recover.

Local perspective:

Hundreds of people gathered to support each other as they honored the Hortmans on Wednesday night with a candlelight vigil at the state Capitol steps. 

Governor Tim Walz was seen making his way through the crowd and visiting the makeshift memorial.

The mood was somber as all the flickers of light could be seen when darkness fell in St. Paul. 

Attendees shared hugs and tears as they reflected on the impact the Hortmans made on their communities. 

Melissa Hortman had been a fixture at the Capitol, serving the public for decades.

Minnesota lawmaker shootingsSt. Paul