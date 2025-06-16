Minnesota lawmaker shootings: Vance Boelter facing federal charges for stalking, murder

The Brief Vance Boelter, 57, is facing federal and state charges in connection with the targeted shootings of two Minnesota lawmakers. The federal complaint alleges Boelter visited the homes of four public officials that night, and extensively planned for the events. Boelter made his first appearance in federal court on Monday afternoon where he remains in custody.



Vance Boelter is facing several federal charges for stalking and murder in the targeted shootings of Minnesota Rep. Melissa Hortman, Sen. John Hoffman and their spouses.

Federal charges against Vance Boelter

Boelter, 57, is the suspect in the assassination of Minnesota Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark, and injured Sen. John Hoffman and his wife Yvette. The Hortmans were fatally shot in their Brooklyn Park home early Saturday morning. The Hoffmans were shot and injured in their Champlin home.

Federal prosecutors announced that Boelter is facing the following federal charges:

Stalking of Melissa Hortman – use of interstate facilities

Stalking of John Hoffman – use of interstate facilities

Murder of Melissa Hortman through use of firearm

Murder of Mark Hortman through use of firearm

Shooting of Melissa and Mark Hortman – firearms offense

Shooting of John and Yvette Hoffman – firearms offense

The federal complaint alleges Boelter "embarked on a planned campaign of stalking and violence, designed to inflict fear, injure and kill members of the Minnesota state legislature and their families."

The document details the allegations that Boelter extensively planned for the events, including searching home addresses and family names, in addition to making various purchases like flashlights, materials to make a fake license plate, a "hyper-realistic silicone mask", ammunition, and a tactical rifle case.

Vance Boelter made his first appearance in federal court in connection to the Minnesota lawmaker shootings.

Boelter allegedly disguised himself as a police officer and traveled to the homes of at least four lawmakers on the morning of June 14, 2025. He is accused of fatally shooting Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark, and seriously injuring Sen. John Hoffman and his wife Yvette.

Shooting at Sen. Hoffman’s Champlin home

The first stop:

In the early morning of June 14, Boelter allegedly drove a black SUV resembling a squad car to Sen. Hoffman’s home in Champlin. He approached the door while wearing a mask and law enforcement gear and repeatedly shouted, "This is the police. Open the door."

Both the senator and his wife answered the door, and after a brief conversation, they pointed out the rubber mask, with Boelter responding, "this is a robbery."

Sen. Hoffman attempted to push Boelter back through the door, and Boelter shot him repeatedly. When Yvette Hoffman attempted to shut the door, he shot her several times, charging documents allege.

At around 2:06 a.m., the Hoffman’s daughter called 911 to report the shooting.

The Hoffmans, in a statement on Sunday, said John Hoffman was shot nine times and Yvette Hoffman was shot eight times.

Lawmaker's Maple Grove home

The second stop:

At around 2:24 a.m., Boelter arrived at another elected representative’s home in Maple Grove and repeatedly rang the doorbell, shouting, "This is the police. Open the door. This is the police. We have a warrant," the charges allege.

However, no one answered the door as the elected official and her family were not home. Authorities have not identified the public official.

Sen. Ann Rest’s home in New Hope

The third stop:

At approximately 2:36 a.m., after learning of the Champlin shooting, an officer was dispatched to Sen. Ann Rest’s home in New Hope for a safety check. The officer reportedly encountered Boelter in an SUV parked down the street.

The officer thought the squad car belonged to a law enforcement officer providing protection for the senator, but when trying to speak with the driver, the man continued looking straight ahead and did not respond.

The officer checked the home, saw no signs of distress, and once additional law enforcement arrived, Boelter’s SUV had already left the area.

Sen. Rest confirmed in a statement Monday afternoon that the shooting suspect was parked near her home on Saturday morning.

Rep. Melissa Hortman Brooklyn Park home

The fourth stop:

At around 3:30 a.m., Boelter allegedly moved on to Hortman’s house in Brooklyn Park.

Law enforcement checked on the representative's home after hearing of the shooting in Champlin. Upon arrival, authorities reportedly saw an SUV with flashing lights outside, in addition to Boelter, as identified in the complaint, standing near the front door.

Boelter allegedly fired several gunshots into the house and then moved inside the home, where a second set of gunshots could be heard.

Law enforcement went inside the residence and found Melissa and Mark Hortman suffering from several gunshot wounds, in addition to the gravely injured family dog. Melissa and Mark Hortman did not survive their injuries.

Evidence recovered

Dig deeper:

The complaint lists an extensive amount of evidence recovered as part of this investigation.

In part, law enforcement executed a search warrant for the SUV left outside Hortman’s home and located approximately five firearms, ammunition, a medical kit, and several notebooks filled with handwritten notes. The notebooks contained the names of more than 45 Minnesota state and federal public officials. Additional notebooks were recovered from his residence in north Minneapolis.

Officials also found a GPS inside the SUV which reportedly contained a "trip history" with the addresses of Hortman’s house in Brooklyn Park, the public official’s residence in Maple Grove, Sen. Hoffman’s home in Champlin, and the addresses of at least two other state officials.

When searching the surrounding area of Hortman’s home, law enforcement recovered a disassembled semiautomatic handgun, at least three magazines, a flashlight, a tactical body armor vest, and a mask, which authorities say is consistent with what Boelter was spotted wearing.

An image from the trail camera obtained by FOX 9 shows Vance Boelter.

A two-day manhunt ensued, and Boelter was eventually taken into custody in a field in Green Isle, approximately one mile from his family home.

Boelter made his first appearance in federal court on Monday afternoon, and he remains in custody. Boelter is also facing second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder charges in Hennepin County.

