MN lawmaker shootings: Vance Boelter to make first court appearance after manhunt

Vance Boelter, the man accused of shooting two Minnesota lawmakers and their spouses, is set to make his first court appearance Monday afternoon on charges of murder and attempted murder.

First court appearance

What we know:

Boelter, 57, is the suspect in the assassination of Minnesota Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, and injured Sen. John Hoffman and his wife. Rep. Hortman and her husband Mark were fatally shot in their Brooklyn Park home early Saturday morning. Sen. John Hoffman and his wife were shot and injured in their Champlin home.

Boelter was arrested in Green Isle, Minnesota, Sunday night after what officials tell FOX 9 was the largest manhunt in Minnesota's history.

Boelter is facing two counts each of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder for his alleged role in the shootings. The U.S. Attorney's Office also announced federal charges against Boelter Monday morning.

What's next:

He is currently being held on a $5 million bond in Hennepin County Jail. He is scheduled to make his first court appearance at 1 p.m. on Monday at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. Following that appearance, he is scheduled to make his first appearance in federal court in St. Paul on federal charges.

Vance Boelter arrested, charged

Champlin shooting:

According to court documents, just after 2 a.m. on June 14, Champlin police officers responded to a shooting at the Hoffmans' house. The 911 caller reported that a masked person had come to their door and shot their parents.

Surveillance video from outside their house showed a Ford SUV with "police-style lights" parked in the driveway of the Hoffmans' home, court documents read. The video also showed who is believed to be Boelter wearing a mask, blue shirt, and a police-style tactical vest with a badge and flashlight.

Boelter then knocked on the door, announced himself as a police officer, then entered the home and shot Sen. Hoffman and Yvette, court documents state. He then fled the home.

Brooklyn Park shooting:

Charges say a short time later, Brooklyn Park police learned of the shooting in Champlin. Due to the fact that Sen. Hoffman was one of the victims, police sent officers to the home of Rep. Hortman, who lived nearby.

When police arrived at Hortman's home around 3:30 a.m., they saw the police-style SUV that Boelter was allegedly driving, court documents state.

Officers then immediately saw Boelter shoot Rep. Hortman's husband, Mark, through the open door of the home, court documents allege.

Police then exchanged gunfire with Boelter as he fled inside the Hortmans' home and escaped the area, court documents say. Inside, officers found Rep. Hortman and her husband dead from gunshot wounds.

Guns found in Boelter's vehicle

Dig deeper:

According to the criminal complaint, officers searched inside Boelter's vehicle and found at least three AK-47 assault rifles, a 9mm handgun, and a list of names and addresses of other "public officials," court documents state.

Law enforcement also searched the surrounding area and also located a ballistic vest, a disassembled 9mm firearm, a mask, and a gold police-style badge.

What's next:

Boelter is currently facing state charges for his alleged role in the shooting. He is set to appear in court Monday afternoon.