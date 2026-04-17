Federal prosecutors still deciding on death penalty for Vance Boelter

The Brief The Minnesota lawmaker shooting suspect appeared in federal court for a status conference Friday morning. This comes as the Hoffman family is filing a civil lawsuit for damages sustained in the shooting. Federal prosecutors continue to consider the death penalty for the shooter.



The man accused of shooting Minnesota lawmakers appeared in federal court as prosecutors consider pursuing the death penalty.

The Hoffman family, who survived the shooting, is also suing the suspect for the "catastrophic" injuries sustained in the attack, according to the civil lawsuit.

Minnesota lawmaker shooting suspect court appearance

What we know:

The Minnesota lawmaker shooting suspect, Vance Boelter, appeared for a status conference in federal court at 10 a.m. Friday.

During the hearing, the defense stated they are continuing to make progress on discovery.

The judge expressed frustration over the U.S. Attorney's Office for not making a decision on whether they intend to seek the death penalty.

U.S. Attorney Daniel Rosen is expected to file something on the matter "within days", which will then go to the U.S. Capitol. With the firing of Pam Bondi, the decision would come down to the Acting U.S. Attorney General, Todd Blanche.

Hoffman family suing Vance Boelter

Dig deeper:

The court appearance comes after Minnesota State Senator John Hoffman, his wife Yvette Hoffman, and their daughter, Hope Hoffman, filed a civil lawsuit against Boelter for the emotional and physical trauma caused by the attack.

The lawsuit alleges that Boelter targeted multiple Minnesota lawmakers during a planned mass shooting in June 2025.

Boelter is accused of disguising himself as a police officer when he went to the home of the Hoffmans and opened fire. Minnesota State Senator John Hoffman was shot nine times, while his wife, Yvette, was shot eight times.

The civil suit states that John permanently lost the full use of his left arm and hand after the shooting, Yvette continues to suffer from permanent physical weakness and Hope is suffering from severe psychological trauma after witnessing the attack and rendering aid to her parents.

Investigators also collected evidence cited in the lawsuit that showed Boelter had a "hit list" that included the Hoffmans and other Minnesota lawmakers.

The civil suit accuses Boelter of assault, battery, stalking, negligence and causing the Hoffmans emotional distress. The lawsuit is seeking a jury trial and seeks maximum damages permitted by law in excess of $50,000.

What we don't know:

It's unclear if the civil lawsuit will happen before or after Boelter's federal trial.

Hoffman family statement

What they're saying:

The Hoffman family released the following statement about the civil lawsuit:

"Our lives have been forever altered; the trauma and injuries haunt us daily and will for the rest of our lives. Our attacker should be held to account in every manner that is legally possible."

Minnesota lawmaker shootings

The backstory:

Hoffman was the first target of an allegedly politically-motivated attack in the early-morning hours of June 14.

Boelter, the alleged gunman, is accused of fatally shooting Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, at their Brooklyn Park home.

Boelter is also accused of targeting lawmaker Ann Rest in New Hope, but fled the area after an encounter with a police officer near her residence. Rest announced in September she will retire after the 2026 legislative session.

A manhunt for Boelter lasted nearly two days before he was taken into custody in a field near his Green Isle residence on June 15. It took hundreds of law enforcement and more than 20 SWAT teams, but Boelter was arrested without incident.