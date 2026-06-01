Pilot headed to Minnesota injured in plane crash after experiencing engine trouble

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The Brief A pilot flying to Minnesota was injured Saturday after a single-engine plane crashed in Polk County. The pilot was experiencing engine troubles and tried to reach Amery Airport but made an emergency landing in a field south of the airport. The pilot, who was alone on board, was airlifted to Regions Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.



A pilot flying to Minnesota was injured Saturday after experiencing engine trouble and crashing during an emergency landing in a Polk County field.

Plane crash in western Wisconsin

What happened:

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 11 a.m. near 30th Avenue and Highway 46. The plane, a single-engine fixed wing aircraft, had last refueled in Menomonie, Wisconsin, and was headed to Brainerd, Minnesota.

The pilot experienced engine trouble and attempted to make it to Amery Airport but ultimately had to make an emergency landing in a field about 1.5 miles south of the airport, according to the sheriff’s office.

During the landing, the plane's nose dug into the ground, causing the aircraft to come to an abrupt stop and injuring the pilot. The pilot, who was the only person on board, was airlifted to Regions Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

What's next:

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.