Hopkins HS sends students home early on Monday after threat

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The Brief Hopkins High School went into a secure hold on Monday after a potential threat was reported. All students and staff are safe, and the school is releasing students early through a staggered process. The secure hold was coordinated with Minnetonka Police Department and the Safety and Security Coordinator.



A potential threat led Hopkins High School to take extra safety measures and release students early on Monday.

Hopkins HS threat

What we know:

The school received a phone call that was interpreted as a potential threat. School leaders worked with Minnetonka Police Department and the Safety and Security Coordinator to start a secure hold.

A secure hold means students outside return inside, instruction continues in classrooms, exterior doors are locked and movement is limited.

Early release and student pick-up details

Why you should care:

The district says that all students and staff are safe.

However, out of an ambulance of caution, students are being released early starting at 1:30 p.m. with student drivers. Bus riders will be released next at about 2 p.m., and students being picked up by parents will be released last at the main student parking lot doors.

Students will stay in their classrooms until released, and the release is staggered.

If a student is picking up a sibling at North Middle School, they will meet at the southwest corner of the student parking lot near Door N, with staff helping.

What we don't know:

Officials have not shared details about the nature of the phone call or the specific threat that prompted the secure hold.