Nicollet Mall shooting: Minneapolis man charged after 2 people hurt, including bystander

The Brief Talib Romeo Taylor-Bey Jr. is charged with two felonies after a shooting on Nicollet Mall on Thursday, May 29. Two people were hurt, one seriously, and Taylor-Bey admitted to the shooting, according to police. Taylor-Bey is being held on $250,000 bail and faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.



A 24-year-old Minneapolis man faces serious charges after police say he shot two people on Nicollet Mall.

Nicollet Mall shooting, arrest

What we know:

Talib Romeo Taylor-Bey Jr. has been charged in Hennepin County Court with first-degree assault bodily harm and second-degree assault involving a dangerous weapon in connection with the May 29 incident near Ninth Street and Nicollet Mall.

The complaint states officers responded to a report of a shooting on Nicollet Mall. When they arrived, they found two people with gunshot wounds. One victim was shot in the upper right chest and thigh, and had to be sedated and rushed into surgery at Hennepin County Medical Center.

The second victim, a 44-year-old man who was working for one of the businesses in the area, was also shot. Police describe him as an "innocent bystander." He was alert and able to speak with police at the scene.

The backstory:

During a news conference on Friday afternoon, police say investigators determined a 25-year-old man was meeting the suspect when that meeting escalated to gunfire.

After the shooting, officers tracked Taylor-Bey Jr. to an apartment in the 1600 block of 1st Avenue South, where they set up a perimeter and called for the suspect to come out. The suspect was then arrested. Police say they obtained a warrant and searched the apartment where they believe the suspect lived, and recovered a gun.

The complaint states witnesses and video identified Talib Romeo Taylor-Bey Jr as the shooter. In a statement to police after being read his rights, Taylor-Bey admitted to the shooting.

What's next:

If convicted, Taylor-Bey faces up to 20 years in prison and a $30,000 fine for the most serious charge. Police are continuing their investigation, and the complaint notes that medical records are still being reviewed.