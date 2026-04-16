Hoffmans suing Minnesota lawmaker shooting suspect Vance Boelter

The Brief The Minnesota lawmaker shooting suspect is being sued by the survivors of the attack, Minnesota State Senator John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette. The Hoffmans are seeking compensatory damages for severe physical and psychological injuries sustained in the attack. The suspect appeared in court in February after pleading not guilty to murder, stalking, and firearms offenses related to the shootings.



The Hoffmans have filed a civil lawsuit against the man accused of shooting them in their home during the shootings of Minnesota lawmakers in June 2025.

The suspect, Vance Boelter, pleaded not guilty to charges related to the shooting, including murder, stalking and firearms offenses.

The shootings left Minnesota House Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, dead before a 40-hour manhunt led to Boelter's capture.

READ MORE: Minnesota lawmakers shooting: Vance Boelter back in court Friday

Hoffmans sue Vance Boelter

What we know:

The lawsuit alleges that Boelter targeted multiple Minnesota lawmakers during a planned mass shooting in June 2025.

Boelter allegedly disguised himself as a police officer when he went to the home of the Hoffmans and opened fire.

Minnesota State Senator John Hoffman was shot nine times, while his wife, Yvette, was shot eight times.

Investigators also collected evidence cited in the lawsuit that showed Boelter had a "hit list" that included the Hoffmans and other Minnesota lawmakers.

READ MORE: Vance Boelter search warrants: Authorities find nearly 50 guns, body bags and cash

The lawsuit requests compensatory damages of $50,000 to cover medical expenses, lost income and lost future earning capacity.

It also documents the trauma inflicted on Hope Hoffman, who rushed to aid her wounded parents after the shooting and suspended her education after suffering severe psychological trauma.

READ MORE: John Hoffman reflects on June 14 shooting: ‘I had 9 holes in my body’

What we don't know:

The lawsuit is requesting a jury trial, but it is not clear if this would happen before or after Boelter answers to charges in federal court.

Dig deeper:

The full lawsuit can be read below:

Minnesota lawmaker shootings

The backstory:

Hoffman was the first target of an allegedly politically-motivated attack in the early-morning hours of June 14.

Vance Boelter, the alleged gunman, is accused of murdering Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, at their Brooklyn Park home.

Boelter is also accused of targeting lawmaker Ann Rest in New Hope, but fled the area after an encounter with a police officer near her residence. Rest announced in September she will retire after the 2026 legislative session.

A manhunt for Boelter lasted nearly two days before he was taken into custody in a field near his Green Isle residence on June 15. It took hundreds of law enforcement and more than 20 SWAT teams, but Boelter was arrested without incident.