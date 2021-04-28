Minnesota labor unions honor workers who died from workplace injuries since 2019

article

Minnesota labor unions honored 12 workers Wednesday who died from workplace injuries or illness since 2019.

A ceremony was held at the Minnesota Workers Memorial in the southeast corner of the Minnesota State Capitol. Gov. Tim Walz, Labor Commissioner Roslyn Robertson and labor union representatives attended the event, which takes place each year on Workers Memorial Day.

One of the workers who was honored was Lindsay Overbay, the medical assistant who was killed in February’s shooting at the Allina Health clinic in Buffalo.