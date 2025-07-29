Minnesota hospitals named among the best in the nation: US News ranking

article

The Brief 12 Minnesota hospitals were named among the best regional hospitals by U.S. News and World. The Mayo Clinic in Rochester was named one of the top-20 best. Mayo was also named the top specialty hospital for diabetes and endocrinology, and gastroenterology and GI surgery.



Several hospitals in Minnesota have been named among the Best Regional Hospitals in the U.S., according to a new ranking.

Top Minnesota hospitals

What we know:

U.S. News & World Report releases an annual list of top hospitals at the state and metro level. As part of the 2025-2026 list, it named 504 hospitals across 49 states and 95 metro areas.

To determine the best hospitals, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,4000 hospitals by analyzing risk-adjusted mortality rates, preventable complications and level of nursing care.

For this year’s rankings, U.S. News looked at 139 Minnesota hospitals, 12 of which are recognized among the Best Regional Hospitals.

The top Minnesota hospitals include:

Mayo Clinic-Rochester CentraCare-St. Cloud Hospital M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center Allina Health Abbott Northwestern Hospital Allina Health Mercy Hospital-Coon Rapids M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital Allina Health United Hospital Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital Regions Hospital Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center M Health Fairview St. John’s Hospital North Memorial Health Hospital

Mayo Clinic - Rochester

Dig deeper:

U.S. News named Mayo Clinic – Rochester as one of the top 20 hospitals in the U.S. for 2025-2026. The full list can be found here.

The hospital was also ranked on the U.S. News best hospitals list in the following categories:

First for diabetes and endocrinology

First for gastroenterology and GI surgery

Second for pulmonology and lung surgery

Third for ear, nose and throat

Third for obstetrics and gynecology

Third for orthopedics

Third for urology

Fourth for cancer

Fourth for cardiology, heart and vascular surgery

Fourth in neurology and neurosurgery

Sixth in rehabilitation

May Clinic was also named among the top 20 hospitals in 2024.