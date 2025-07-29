Minnesota hospitals named among the best in the nation: US News ranking
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Several hospitals in Minnesota have been named among the Best Regional Hospitals in the U.S., according to a new ranking.
Top Minnesota hospitals
What we know:
U.S. News & World Report releases an annual list of top hospitals at the state and metro level. As part of the 2025-2026 list, it named 504 hospitals across 49 states and 95 metro areas.
To determine the best hospitals, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,4000 hospitals by analyzing risk-adjusted mortality rates, preventable complications and level of nursing care.
For this year’s rankings, U.S. News looked at 139 Minnesota hospitals, 12 of which are recognized among the Best Regional Hospitals.
The top Minnesota hospitals include:
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- CentraCare-St. Cloud Hospital
- M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center
- Allina Health Abbott Northwestern Hospital
- Allina Health Mercy Hospital-Coon Rapids
- M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital
- Allina Health United Hospital
- Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital
- Regions Hospital
- Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center
- M Health Fairview St. John’s Hospital
- North Memorial Health Hospital
Mayo Clinic - Rochester
Dig deeper:
U.S. News named Mayo Clinic – Rochester as one of the top 20 hospitals in the U.S. for 2025-2026. The full list can be found here.
The hospital was also ranked on the U.S. News best hospitals list in the following categories:
- First for diabetes and endocrinology
- First for gastroenterology and GI surgery
- Second for pulmonology and lung surgery
- Third for ear, nose and throat
- Third for obstetrics and gynecology
- Third for orthopedics
- Third for urology
- Fourth for cancer
- Fourth for cardiology, heart and vascular surgery
- Fourth in neurology and neurosurgery
- Sixth in rehabilitation
May Clinic was also named among the top 20 hospitals in 2024.
The Source: This story uses information from a U.S. News and World report.