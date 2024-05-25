Minnesota Historical Society hosting Memorial Day weekend events

Memorial Day weekend is considered the unofficial kickoff to summer, while the true reason for the holiday is to honor and celebrate military members who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

The Minnesota Historical Society has many events happening this Memorial Day weekend across the state.

There are also several new events throughout the summer, including many free opportunities to learn more about Minnesota's history.

Minnesota Historical Society Program Manager Tom Lalim spoke from Historic Fort Snelling to share more about the history of "Decoration Day" and opportunities worth exploring.

"After the Civil War, as a way to honor the nearly three-quarters of a million Americans who perished in that conflict, people began to celebrate and recognize them by decorating graves to remember them," Lalim said. "We'll be focusing, actually this year on Monday, about the Second World War period, 1942."

CLICK HERE to find out more about Minnesota Historical Society events.

Meanwhile, the nonprofit, Flags for Fort Snelling, is looking for more volunteers to help place flags at the Fort Snelling National Cemetery.

CLICK HERE to volunteer to place flags on Memorial Day weekend, or collect flags the following weekend.