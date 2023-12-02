Minnesota high schooler represents U.S. on global cycling stage

Chisago County teen, James Halverson, is representing Minnesota on the international stage of bicycle racing as a member of the USA Cycling National Team. But on Saturday, he spent his morning in Hudson, Wisconsin, practicing the basics.

"It calms me, and it really helps me set up a good mindset," Halverson told FOX 9.

The North Branch 17-year-old recently returned from World Cup races in France and Ireland, where he took on the highest level of Cyclo Cross competition in the world.

"It’s great. The crowd is just roaring USA, USA," Halverson said. "Racing in the World Cup is something to be proud of; representing your country and racing the best of the best in the world is truly an honor and a great opportunity."

Minnesota Junior Cycling coach Bjorn Selander says anything is possible for Halverson: "He’s the top junior in our area, even region… getting selected on the national team, that’s huge," Selander said. "He can go as far as he wants, to the top of the level of racing, Tour de France, if he wants to… he’s got the will to do it, and it’s up to him. We’re just there to support him."

Currently in his junior year of high school, Halverson is taking college classes online through Postsecondary Enrollment Options (PSEO), as he travels the world for competitions. On Dec. 13, he’ll head to Belgium and the Netherlands, for more World Cup races during the holiday slate of competition.