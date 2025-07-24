Minnesota health officials monitoring increase in tularemia cases

The Brief Minnesota health officials are tracking an increase in tularemia cases. Tularemia is a serious illness that can affect both humans and animals. Minnesota normally only sees up to six cases per year. This year, there are potentially up to five cases already.



The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) announced Thursday it is tracking an increase in human and animal cases of tularemia in 2025.

Increase in tularemia cases

What we know:

Health officials say they've seen an increase in tularemia cases across Minnesota, including in the Twin Cities metro, among humans and pets, especially cats.

Minnesota usually sees up to six human cases in a single year of the disease. This year, the state has seen potentially five cases.

Dig deeper:

Here's a look at the cases so far, from the Department of Health:

Two people developed tularemia after being bitten by a tick.

One person after being bitten by a stray cat.

One was likely exposed while mowing the lawn.

MDH is currently investigating the potential exposure of the fifth case.

What they're saying:

In a provided statement, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources wildlife veterinarian Dr. Mary Wood says: "We confirm a few cases of tularemia in Minnesota wildlife nearly every year. Tularemia is one of several diseases that can be shared between wildlife, pets and people. Limiting direct contact with wild animals is an important step to protect yourself, your pets, and Minnesota’s wildlife."

What you can do:

If you are bitten or scratched by a sick animal, you should call the Minnesota Department of Health and a health professional.

Officials say tularemia is treatable and early detection is key. Symptoms typically appear within three to five days of exposure, though it can take up to two weeks in some cases.

MDH also recommends:

Keep cats indoors and do not allow pets to hunt small animals.

Give pets medication to help prevent tick bites.

Use insect repellent to stop ticks and flies from biting.

Avoid contact with wild animals that appear sick or dead.

Check your yard for rabbit nests or dead animals before mowing.

What is tularemia?

The symptoms:

Tularemia is an illness that can potentially be serious and is caused by bacteria. Tularemia can affect both animals and humans, and is especially found in rabbits, squirrels, beavers, muskrats, and other rodents.

The health department explains: "Pets are most often exposed to tularemia by hunting these animals but can also be exposed through tick or fly bites. Although many animals can be affected by tularemia, cats that spend time outdoors are at an increased risk. Signs of illness in animals include a high fever, weakness, lack of appetite, skin or mouth ulcers and swollen lymph nodes."

Pets are most often exposed to the illness while hunting animals but can also get infected by tick and fly bites, MDH says. Humans are typically exposed through tick and fly bites, scratches and bites from pet cats, or touching animals that have the disease. People can also be exposed by breathing in the bacteria after mowing over a dead animal by mistake.