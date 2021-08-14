Minnesota GOP Chair responds after GOP strategist arrested for sex trafficking operation

Republican Party of Minnesota Chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan released a statement Saturday after a close friend and donor was indicted and arrested on underage sex trafficking charges.

Anton "Tony" Lazzaro, 30, faces five counts of sex trafficking of a minor, a count of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of minors, and another count of attempted sex trafficking, along with three counts of obstruction, according to an unsealed indictment.

A 19-year-old Minnesota woman was also arrested in connection to the crimes.

Republican Party of Minnesota Chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan released the following statement Saturday:

"The arrest and charges involving Ms. Gisela Castro Medina, in conjunction with Thursday's arrest and sex trafficking charges of Mr. Anton Lazzaro are heinous and disturbing. Conviction of these charges warrants punishment to the fullest extent of the law and we fully anticipate justice will be served.

"While we work for the same cause, the Republican Party of Minnesota has no jurisdiction over the Minnesota College Republicans, including the chapter at the University of St. Thomas. Minnesota CR chapters are independently run organizations.

"We stand with victims of sex trafficking and encourage anyone with information to contact the FBI Minneapolis Division at 763-569-8000."

