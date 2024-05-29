Minnesota e-bike rebate website crashes as applications open

article

The website accepting applications for the Minnesota e-bike rebate program crashed Wednesday, minutes after it opened.

The window to submit applications for the program opened at 11 a.m.

With the rebate, the state will cover 50 to 75 percent of a qualifying $1,500 purchase, depending on your income.

However, those looking to apply on Wednesday were met with an unwelcome sight – an error page. When FOX 9 tried to log on, we only got a warning saying, "Looks like the site is experiencing higher than usual demandâ€¦"

As of 1:15 p.m., FOX 9 was still seeing an error. It's unclear how many applications were submitted before the site went down.

"We continue to work on the technical issues with our IT partners on the e-Bike Rebate Application," the Minnesota Department of Revenue posted on X. "We will provide updates and next steps as they are available. We apologize for the inconvenience."

The applications will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. The state plans to initially accept 10,000 applications and distribute the first round of rebates by July 1. About 5,000 of those applicants will be added to a waitlist.

Waitlisted individuals will have a chance to get reimbursed during a potential second round of rebates in October.

If you're accepted, you will have two months to use your rebate. The rebate will cover 50 to 75 percent of a qualifying $1,500 purchase. The percentage covered depends on your income. Any money left over from the first round will be put towards the second round.

If you don't make it through this time, another application window will open in 2025. The state will pay up to $2 million per year.

You can click here to learn more about the program.

How to apply

Applications can be filed online through an application site set up by the state. You can click here for that site, but, right now, it only has applications for retailers open.

Once available, starting at 11 a.m. on June 5, you will need to provide your name, contact info, date of birth, social security or taxpayer ID number, tax filing status, and your adjusted gross income from last year.

Who is eligible?

Any Minnesota resident over the age of 15, who was not claimed as a dependent on 2023 tax forms, is eligible to apply.