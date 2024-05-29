Minnesota e-bike rebate applications postponed after website failure

article

The Minnesota Department of Revenue is postponing the launch of its e-bike rebate program application window after the website has failed.

The application window was supposed to open at 11 a.m. on Wednesday for the 2024 cycle. However, as soon as it opened, it seems the application website went down.

In an update Wednesday afternoon, the Department of Revenue says it will postpone the application launch.

"The online application for individuals to apply for an e-Bike Rebate Certificate is experiencing technical issues," officials write. "Due to these issues, the application will not be available today, June 5, 2024. We are working with our external technology vendors engaged for this program to understand and fix the technical issues on the site."

Those looking to apply on Wednesday were met with an unwelcome sight – an error page. When FOX 9 tried to log on, we only got a warning saying, "Looks like the site is experiencing higher than usual demandâ€¦"

The new launch date is not yet known.

With the rebate, the state will cover 50 to 75 percent of a qualifying $1,500 purchase, depending on your income.

Any Minnesota resident over the age of 15, who was not claimed as a dependent on 2023 tax forms, is eligible to apply.