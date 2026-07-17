Winona Airport Lake incident leaves man dead, sheriff says
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WINONA, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man was found dead after an incident at Airport Lake in Winona, according to the Winona County Sheriff's Office.
Fatal water incident at Airport Lake
What we know:
The Winona County Sheriff's Office said it got a 911 call reporting a man missing in Airport Lake just before 8 p.m. on Thursday.
Responding authorities then searched the area for about 40 minutes before the man was found.
The sheriff's office said the 22-year-old man was pronounced dead despite life-saving efforts.
The incident is still being investigated, authorities say.
What we don't know:
The man's identity is expected to be released following family notification.
The Source: This story uses information from the Winona County Sheriff's Office.