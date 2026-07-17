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Winona Airport Lake incident leaves man dead, sheriff says

By
FOX 9
Crime and Public Safety
Published July 17, 2026 8:22 AM CDT
Published July 17, 2026 8:22 AM CDT
article

Photo shared by the Winona County Sheriff's Office shows authorities responding to a "Fatal water incident at Airport Lake."  (Supplied)

The Brief

    • A 22-year-old man was found dead after he was reported missing in Airport Lake in Winona on Thursday night.
    • The Winona County Sheriff's Office said he was pronounced dead despite life-saving efforts.
    • Authorities say the man's name will be released following family notification.

WINONA, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man was found dead after an incident at Airport Lake in Winona, according to the Winona County Sheriff's Office. 

Fatal water incident at Airport Lake

What we know:

The Winona County Sheriff's Office said it got a 911 call reporting a man missing in Airport Lake just before 8 p.m. on Thursday. 

Responding authorities then searched the area for about 40 minutes before the man was found.

The sheriff's office said the 22-year-old man was pronounced dead despite life-saving efforts. 

The incident is still being investigated, authorities say.

What we don't know:

The man's identity is expected to be released following family notification. 

The Source: This story uses information from the Winona County Sheriff's Office. 

Crime and Public SafetyMinnesota