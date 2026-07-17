Winona Airport Lake incident leaves man dead, sheriff says

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The Brief A 22-year-old man was found dead after he was reported missing in Airport Lake in Winona on Thursday night. The Winona County Sheriff's Office said he was pronounced dead despite life-saving efforts. Authorities say the man's name will be released following family notification.



A man was found dead after an incident at Airport Lake in Winona, according to the Winona County Sheriff's Office.

Fatal water incident at Airport Lake

What we know:

The Winona County Sheriff's Office said it got a 911 call reporting a man missing in Airport Lake just before 8 p.m. on Thursday.

Responding authorities then searched the area for about 40 minutes before the man was found.

The sheriff's office said the 22-year-old man was pronounced dead despite life-saving efforts.

The incident is still being investigated, authorities say.

What we don't know:

The man's identity is expected to be released following family notification.