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St. Paul Frogtown shooting kills 1, injures 2

By
FOX 9
Crime and Public Safety
Published July 18, 2026 10:36 AM CDT
Published July 18, 2026 10:36 AM CDT
article

Police investigate a fatal shooting in St. Paul.  (FOX 9)

The Brief

    • St. Paul police are investigating a shooting in Frogtown that left one person dead and another 2 people injured.
    • Officials say it happened in the 500 block of North Kent Street just before 4:30 a.m. on Saturday.
    • Police say there was a large gathering of people at the scene of the shooting when they arrived.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - St. Paul police say they are investigating a shooting in Frogtown that left a man dead, as well as another man and a woman injured.

Fatal St. Paul shooting in Frogtown

What we know:

Officers say they responded to reports of shots fired and an assault just before 4:30 a.m. in the area of Edmund Avenue West and North Kent Street. 

Police say they arrived at an active scene with a large gathering of people.

Officers then found a man with life-threatening gunshot wounds lying in the street. That man was taken to the hospital, where he died. 

Authorities say they canvassed the area and found a house in the 500 block of North Kent Street that had been struck by gunfire. 

Police then learned that two people, a man and a woman, had brought themselves to the hospital for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. 

No arrests have been announced.

Authorities say this is the eighth homicide in St. Paul so far in 2026.

What we don't know:

Police say they are still investigating what led to the shooting. 

The Source: This story uses information shared by the St. Paul Police Department. 

Crime and Public SafetySt. Paul