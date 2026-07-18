St. Paul Frogtown shooting kills 1, injures 2
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - St. Paul police say they are investigating a shooting in Frogtown that left a man dead, as well as another man and a woman injured.
Fatal St. Paul shooting in Frogtown
What we know:
Officers say they responded to reports of shots fired and an assault just before 4:30 a.m. in the area of Edmund Avenue West and North Kent Street.
Police say they arrived at an active scene with a large gathering of people.
Officers then found a man with life-threatening gunshot wounds lying in the street. That man was taken to the hospital, where he died.
Authorities say they canvassed the area and found a house in the 500 block of North Kent Street that had been struck by gunfire.
Police then learned that two people, a man and a woman, had brought themselves to the hospital for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
No arrests have been announced.
Authorities say this is the eighth homicide in St. Paul so far in 2026.
What we don't know:
Police say they are still investigating what led to the shooting.
The Source: This story uses information shared by the St. Paul Police Department.