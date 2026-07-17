Anoka-Hennepin parents sue school district to put funding questions on November ballot

The Brief Parents and community members filed a lawsuit in Anoka County District Court on July 14. The lawsuit aims to require Anoka-Hennepin School District to place two funding questions on the November 3 ballot. The district declined to verify a petition signed by more than 3,200 voters requesting the questions.



Parents and community members are turning to the courts after their push to let voters decide on school funding was blocked by Anoka-Hennepin School District.

Parents seek court intervention after district rejects petition

What we know:

Parents for Good, a local advocacy group, submitted a petition on June 25 with more than 3,200 signatures asking Anoka-Hennepin School District to put two school funding questions on the November ballot. The district refused to verify the petition or advance the questions.

The lawsuit, filed in Anoka County District Court on July 14, asks the court to require the district to follow the petition process set out in Minnesota law and ensure the questions reach voters before the August 11 certification deadline.

"Our community came together because we care deeply about our schools and the students who depend on them," said Sheighlyn Berbig, co-founder of Parents for Good. "Parents, educators, and community members gave their time, talked with their neighbors, and gathered thousands of signatures because they want every child in Anoka-Hennepin to have access to a quality education. We followed the process established in state law, and now we're asking the court to ensure voters have the opportunity to be heard."

The petition does not approve funding itself but would allow voters to decide on two questions: the first to increase general education revenue by $756.63 per pupil for ten years, and the second, contingent on the first, to add $275 per pupil for ten years to strengthen student support.

Since February 2024, Anoka-Hennepin has cut $22.2 million in spending and eliminated more than 200 jobs, including teachers, counselors, social workers, and administrative staff.

What they're saying:

The Anoka-Hennepin Public School shared the following response regarding the lawsuit:

"The Anoka Hennepin School District has accepted service on a suit filed on behalf of Parents for Good in the Anoka County Court. The lawsuit claims that Minnesota law allows a referendum to be placed on the ballot based upon a petition supported by eligible voters. For reasons previously explained to the petitioners and as explained by the District’s General Counsel at a July 13 business meeting of the School Board, it is the District’s legal position that Minnesota law does not allow a referendum to be added to the ballot by voter petition. This position is supported through an independent legal review and also reflects the position of the Minnesota School Boards Association.



"Anoka-Hennepin Schools is prepared to defend the interpretation of Minnesota law as it relates to this matter and is confident that the District’s position is both accurate and consistent with legislative action. "