MN disaster assistance authorized for 4 counties impacted by wildfires, severe storms

The Brief Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is authorizing emergency assistance for counties impacted by wildfires and severe storms. The assistance will go to Lake, Crow Wing, Stevens and Grant counties. The governor's office said total assistance will be determined once all assessments are complete.



State disaster assistance was authorized by the Minnesota governor for four counties in response to wildfire and severe storm damage.

Minnesota disaster assistance

Local perspective:

The counties receiving the assistance, according to the governor's office, are Lake, Crow Wing, Stevens and Grant counties.

State officials say Crow Wing and Lake Counties suffered damage from wildfires in May.

Severe storms in June, the governor's office said, damaged areas of Stevens and Grant counties.

The governor's office said total assistance will be determined once all assessments are complete.

What they're saying:

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz shared the following statement:

"The fires and severe storms that spread across Northern and Western Minnesota earlier this summer caused major loss and significant damage. Minnesota’s emergency management team has my deepest gratitude as they work closely with affected counties to assess damage and help these communities recover and rebuild."

The backstory:

This comes after the governor enacted a peacetime emergency and mobilized the National Guard to respond to wildfires in northern Minnesota.