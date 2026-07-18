Minnesota weather: Heat and hazy skies linger in the Twin Cities with less humidity Saturday

The Brief The heat sticks around in the Twin Cities on Saturday with the worst air quality concentrated in northern Minnesota. Cooler air is expected to arrive by the middle of next week. Scattered rain and thunderstorms are possible Sunday night, but no heavy rainfall is forecast.



Warm weather continues with smoky skies in Minnesota, while cooler air is on the way.

Saturday forecast

FOX 9 weather forecast. (FOX 9)

Local perspective:

Hazy skies will linger in the Twin Cities, with sunshine expected for most of the day.

Temperatures in the metro area are starting off in the 70s and are expected to reach 85 to 90, with a slight drop as cooler air approaches from the north.

Air quality alerts remain in effect for much of northern Minnesota, especially in the Arrowhead, Iron Range and northern Wisconsin, due to smoke from the wildfires.

The smoke is expected to keep conditions unhealthy for many in those areas.

Extended forecast

What's next:

Rain chances are expected to increase Sunday night, but no significant soakers are anticipated.

Thunderstorms may develop, but the forecast suggests only scattered activity and not widespread heavy rain.

Temperatures in the Twin Cities are expected to drop back into the lower 80s by the middle of next week.