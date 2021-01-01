Minnesota DNR K9 (and good boy!) retires after 10 years of service

His journey with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, which started with "an abundance of energy but no training" ended yesterday when decorated K9 officer, the German Shepard Schody, a "stalwart" of the K9 unit and all around good boy, retired after a decade of service.

Luckily, for Schody’s handler and companion Scott Staples the retirement isn’t good bye, as Schody will continue to live with the Staples family.

"I spend more time with that dog than I do with my own family. He comes to work with me every day – my family doesn’t – and when I’m at home with my family, he’s at home with us as well. When you do that for the whole life of the dog, the bond is pretty strong," Staples said.

Over the years Schody, and his high-powered nose, has been an invaluable asset to the DNR. He has rescued people lost in the woods, helped located evidence and delighted many with his "friendly demeanor."

Staples doubts Schody, ever hard working and dedicated, will take well to retirement.

"It’s going to be sad," Staples said. "For the last 10 years, he’s gotten into that pickup truck with me. He’s going to hate to stay at home. So I think I’m probably going to have to wean him off of that a little bit – take him with to work every once in a while just to keep him thinking he’s still the big dog around the house."