Minnesota DNR contest: Help design the next state parks plate featuring the North Shore

The Brief Minnesota DNR is holding a contest to design a new state parks license plate featuring the North Shore and Lake Superior agate. Submissions open online from Sept. 15 through Oct. 31, with public voting on finalists in December. The new plate will allow free entry to all state parks and support park funding.



Minnesotans have a chance to leave their mark on the state’s next parks license plate, with a contest focused on the North Shore and the Lake Superior agate.

Minnesota DNR launches license plate design contest

What we know:

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is inviting anyone with a connection to Minnesota’s outdoors to submit a design for the new state parks license plate. The theme highlights the North Shore — the Lake Superior shoreline from Duluth to the Canadian border — and the Lake Superior agate, Minnesota’s state gemstone.

DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen said, "This exciting contest will both benefit Minnesota state parks and trails as well as showcase the iconic North Shore and the Lake Superior agate, our Minnesota state gemstone."

Strommen added, "Across generations, Minnesotans have walked the North Shore’s rocky beaches hoping to find a Lake Superior agate, and this new plate will celebrate that heritage as well as the scenic beauty of this landscape."

No artistic experience is required, and the DNR encourages creative ideas from Minnesotans of all backgrounds. Contestants can start working on their designs now, with entries accepted online through the DNR website from Sept. 15 through Oct. 31. A panel of judges will evaluate submissions based on creativity, quality, how well they represent the theme and whether the image works as a license plate.

Three finalists will be chosen in late November, and Minnesotans will vote for their favorite design online in early December. The winner will be announced in mid-December. The new plate is expected to be available for purchase in January 2027.

Vehicles with the plate will be able to enter all Minnesota state parks and recreation areas without a vehicle permit. The contest is open to anyone who wants to celebrate Minnesota’s outdoors, and complete rules are at mndnr.gov/parksplate/contest. The entry form will be available at the same webpage when the entry period opens.

How the new plate supports state parks

Why you should care:

Every purchase of a state parks and trails license plate helps fund Minnesota’s parks and trails.

Since the first state parks and trails plate launched in 2016, more than $16 million in plate sales has supported state parks and trails. The new design will offer a second option for fans, while the original plate will remain available. For those interested in purchasing the new plate, there will be a one-time $15.50 fee and a minimum $60 contribution, renewable each year. Annual vehicle registration fees also apply, but the plate can be bought at any time, regardless of registration renewal.

The funds from these plates support millions of visits to Minnesota’s parks and trails, helping maintain and improve these treasured spaces for everyone.

What we don't know:

The specific design of the new plate will not be known until after public voting in December. Details on the finalists will be available on the DNR website once selected.