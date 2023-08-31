Minnesota DNR announces free parks day on Saturday, Sept. 9

Visitors will get a chance to visit Minnesota parks next month without paying for a vehicle pass.

The Minnesota DNR announced on Thursday they will host a free parks day on Saturday, Sept. 9. The DNR typically holds four days like this per year., giving Minnesotans a chance to enjoy nature.

The special day only applies to state parks. To find a state park near you, you can click here.

"September is such a great time to be outdoors as we look forward to the changing seasons," said Ann Pierce, director of the Minnesota DNR Parks and Trails Division. "We hope Minnesotans who haven’t been to a state park before or haven’t visited in a while will come out to enjoy time in nature and make memories with friends and family."

Vehicle fees for a single park visit cost $7 or you can purchase a year-round pass for $35.

While the fall is a wonderful time to check out the fall colors, the free day will come a little early for foliage. In northern Minnesota, the best times to check out the leaves are typically mid-to-late September through early October. In southern Minnesota, peak fall colors usually come in late September to mid-October.