Minnesota Cold Weather Rule begins Oct. 1: What you should know

The Brief The Minnesota Cold Weather Rule begins on Oct. 1, protecting households that fall behind on utility bills from having their heat shut off through April 30, 2027. More than 600,000 Minnesota families — roughly one in four households — are income-eligible for energy assistance. Eligible customers can set up monthly payment plans capped at 10% of household income through providers such as Centerpoint and Xcel Energy.



Starting Oct. 1, utility companies in Minnesota are prohibited from shutting off heat to customers who fall behind on their bills due to a customer's inability to pay them.

Minnesota Cold Weather Rule

What we know:

The Minnesota Cold Weather Rule runs from Oct. 1, through April 30, 2027. Under the rule, energy companies cannot disconnect service during the winter months due to a customer's inability to pay.

Dig deeper:

More than 600,000 Minnesota families are income-eligible for energy assistance, according to the source material — roughly one in every four households across the state.

According to Xcel Energy, income-eligible customers who contact the company for Cold Weather Rule protection can establish monthly payment plans that do not exceed 10% of household income.

What you can do:

Customers looking for more information can speak directly with Xcel Energy's customer care agent sytem at 1-800-895-4999.