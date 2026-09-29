U.S. Bank teller accused of stealing nearly $41K, fleeing to Bahamas: Charges

The Brief A former U.S. Bank teller in Minneapolis is accused of stealing nearly $41,000 in cash by falsifying bank records and replacing real money with counterfeit bills. Kendrell Stuart, 25, faces a felony charge that carries up to 20 years in prison and a $100,000 fine. A warrant was issued for her arrest and bail was set at $100,000.



A former bank teller is accused of pocketing nearly $41,000 from the Minneapolis branch where she worked, according to charges filed in Hennepin County Court.

Charges against Kendrell Stuart

Kendrell Lashawna Maliya Stuart, a 25-year-old former U.S. Bank teller, is accused of stealing nearly $41,000 in cash from a Minneapolis branch by falsifying her teller records and swapping real money for counterfeit bills.

How the alleged theft unfolded

What we know:

The complaint states the alleged theft took place at the U.S. Bank location at 4930 34th Avenue South in Minneapolis. According to a U.S. Bank investigator, Stuart falsified her teller records and stole approximately $40,999 in cash from the bank where she worked.

The shortages were discovered in stages. On May 30, 2026, the cash vault at the branch reported a $32,000 shortage. On June 1, an additional $1,000 went missing from the vault. On June 5, Stuart reported her own assigned cash box was short, $1,999.94. She then stopped showing up for work, and submitted a request for a leave of absence.

Counterfeit bills, cash audit

The complaint states on June 9, a cash audit revealed that $6,000 in counterfeit bills — described as motion picture money — had been placed in the vault and was being counted as part of the mutilated currency stored there, leaving the vault an additional $6,000 short.

The complaint states bank records and video surveillance showed Stuart entering cash transfers from her assigned cash box to the cash vault without actually placing the physical cash inside. As of July 29, she had not returned to work and was terminated by U.S. Bank for theft.

The case against Stuart

Why you should care:

The complaint states Minneapolis police's Financial Crimes Unit received a report of the theft on Aug. 19. Stuart now faces a felony theft-by-swindle charge, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $100,000 fine.

A warrant was issued for her arrest by Hennepin County District Court Judge Jamie L. Anderson. Bail was set at $100,000.

What we don't know:

Stuart is not in custody, and her exact whereabouts are not known. The complaint states social media indicates she could be in the Bahamas, her native home.