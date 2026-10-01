Minnesota weather: Brighter Thursday with a more fall-like feel

The Brief Clouds gradually thin Thursday for some filtered afternoon sunshine. Tumbling dew points and temperatures in the 60s make for a more fall-like feel. Chilly overnight temperatures bring 20s to northern Minnesota and 30s to 40s elsewhere.



Thursday turns brighter, drier and cooler across Minnesota as temperatures settle into the 60s for a more fall-like feel.

Thursday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Thursday brings a mix of cloud cover and filtered afternoon sunshine across the state, though skies stay brighter overall. More cloud cover will hang on across southern and eastern Minnesota.

Dew points tumble on Thursday, making it feel more like fall to kick off October. Temperatures stay in the 60s, with the Twin Cities metro topping out around 66 degrees. Winds remain light out of the northwest at 5 to 15 mph.

Thursday night turns quite chilly as overnight lows dip into the 20s in northern Minnesota and 30s and 40s elsewhere.

(FOX 9)

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Friday starts cooler, with some frosty conditions possible across northern Minnesota. Plenty of sunshine is expected before some late-day clouds arrive.

Saturday starts with patchy sunshine before clouds increase during the afternoon as a weak clipper system moves through. A stray sprinkle is possible late Saturday into the evening.

Sunday brings sunshine and highs in the 60s before temperatures warm into the 70s by the middle of next week.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)