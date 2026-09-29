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Minneapolis crash: 3 dead, 4 hospitalized after car hits semi

By
FOX 9
Minneapolis
Published September 29, 2026 6:54 AM CDT
Published September 29, 2026 6:54 AM CDT
Car carrying 7 people crashes into semi, killing 3: MPD
Car carrying 7 people crashes into semi, killing 3: MPD

Car carrying 7 people crashes into semi, killing 3: MPD

Three people were killed, and four others were taken to the hospital after a car carrying seven people crashed into a semi in Minneapolis early Tuesday morning. FOX 9's Bill Keller reports.

The Brief

    • Seven people were inside a car when it crashed into a semi-truck early Tuesday morning.
    • Police said three people were killed, and four others were hospitalized. The semi-truck driver was not injured.
    • The crash remains under investigation.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A crash involving a car and semi-truck left three people dead and four others hospitalized early Tuesday morning in Minneapolis.

Deadly crash with semi-truck 

What we know:

The crash happened around 4:12 a.m. Tuesday near Interstate 35W and Southeast 4th Street, located near the University of Minnesota campus. 

Police said a semi was exiting southbound I-35W and crossing Southeast 4th Street when another driver struck the semi. The car carrying seven people appeared to be under part of the semi-truck. 

Three people died at the scene, while the four others were taken to a hospital. Police have not provided information about their conditions. 

The semi-driver was not injured, according to police. 

Minneapolis police are investigating a crash that left at least three people dead early Tuesday morning.  (FOX 9)

What we don't know:

Police did not say what led the driver to crash into the semi-truck. 

MPD traffic investigators are at the scene investigating the crash. Police are expected to release additional information when available. 

This is a developing story, check back for updates. 

The Source: This story uses information from Minneapolis police and FOX 9 crews at the scene. 

MinneapolisRoad incidentsCrime and Public Safety