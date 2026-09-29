Minneapolis crash: 3 dead, 4 hospitalized after car hits semi

The Brief Seven people were inside a car when it crashed into a semi-truck early Tuesday morning. Police said three people were killed, and four others were hospitalized. The semi-truck driver was not injured. The crash remains under investigation.



A crash involving a car and semi-truck left three people dead and four others hospitalized early Tuesday morning in Minneapolis.

Deadly crash with semi-truck

What we know:

The crash happened around 4:12 a.m. Tuesday near Interstate 35W and Southeast 4th Street, located near the University of Minnesota campus.

Police said a semi was exiting southbound I-35W and crossing Southeast 4th Street when another driver struck the semi. The car carrying seven people appeared to be under part of the semi-truck.

Three people died at the scene, while the four others were taken to a hospital. Police have not provided information about their conditions.

The semi-driver was not injured, according to police.

Minneapolis police are investigating a crash that left at least three people dead early Tuesday morning. (FOX 9)

What we don't know:

Police did not say what led the driver to crash into the semi-truck.

MPD traffic investigators are at the scene investigating the crash. Police are expected to release additional information when available.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.