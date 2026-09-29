Minneapolis crash: 3 dead, 4 hospitalized after car hits semi
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A crash involving a car and semi-truck left three people dead and four others hospitalized early Tuesday morning in Minneapolis.
Deadly crash with semi-truck
What we know:
The crash happened around 4:12 a.m. Tuesday near Interstate 35W and Southeast 4th Street, located near the University of Minnesota campus.
Police said a semi was exiting southbound I-35W and crossing Southeast 4th Street when another driver struck the semi. The car carrying seven people appeared to be under part of the semi-truck.
Three people died at the scene, while the four others were taken to a hospital. Police have not provided information about their conditions.
The semi-driver was not injured, according to police.
Minneapolis police are investigating a crash that left at least three people dead early Tuesday morning. (FOX 9)
What we don't know:
Police did not say what led the driver to crash into the semi-truck.
MPD traffic investigators are at the scene investigating the crash. Police are expected to release additional information when available.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
The Source: This story uses information from Minneapolis police and FOX 9 crews at the scene.