Police search for answers after gunfire outside Edina church

The Brief Shots were fired outside Our Lady of Grace Church in Edina on Tuesday while teenagers were playing basketball nearby, though no one was hurt. Edina police say this is the second shooting in recent months involving Somali teens and young adults at community gathering places. Police are increasing patrols, using mobile cameras and working with community leaders to prevent future violence.



A group of teenagers playing basketball outside a church became the target of gunfire, and now Edina police are stepping up efforts to find those responsible and stop the violence from happening again.

Shooting outside Our Lady of Grace Church

What we know:

A group of teenagers was playing basketball on the court outside Our Lady of Grace Church when another group of young people pulled up in a car and opened fire, according to police. No one was hurt, but the impact on the community has been significant.



"I know many people in Edina are feeling frustrated, angry and frankly afraid," said Edina Police Chief Todd Milburn.

Part of a disturbing trend

The backstory:

Police say this is not an isolated event. In a social media post, Milburn said investigators don't know who the shooters were or why the teens were targeted, but the shooting fits into a broader pattern of concern.

"For the second time in recent months, Somali teens and young adults have been the targets of or have had some level of responsibility for shootings in community gathering places," said Milburn.



The first shooting happened at Yancey Park in July, when someone opened fire at a large gathering of people. No one was hurt in that shooting either, but gunfire did strike a nearby home, police said.

Police response

What they're saying:

In response to both shootings, Edina police are increasing patrols, using mobile cameras and assigning a detective to the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension's Violent Crime Reduction Unit, according to Milburn. That detective will collaborate with 30 other officers on these cases and similar ones across the region.

"We want answers. We want to identify the people responsible, and we want to prevent this from happening again," said Milburn.

Working with the community

Local perspective:

Edina police are also working with Somali community leaders, families and youth organizations to help put an end to the gun violence, Milburn said.

"There is no single solution to this problem," he said. "What I can tell you is we are taking these incidents seriously."

Anyone who witnessed either shooting, has video or has information about the people involved is asked to contact Edina police at 952-826-1600 or EdinaPoliceTips@EdinaMN.gov