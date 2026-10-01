Renee Good shooting: Family files 2 civil lawsuits in deadly shooting by ICE agent

The Brief Two civil lawsuits were filed Oct. 1 against federal agents and officials connected to the death of Renee Good, the 37-year-old mother of three who was shot and killed by an ICE agent in Minneapolis on Jan. 7. One lawsuit names the United States of America as the sole defendant, while the other names individual defendants including ICE Agent Jonathan Ross, Stephen Miller, Kristi Noem, Greg Bovino and others. The lawsuits allege excessive force, wrongful death and a coordinated federal conspiracy with discriminatory design targeting Somali and Hispanic communities in Minnesota.



The family of Renee Good, the Minneapolis woman fatally shot by an Immigrations and Customs Enforcement officer during Operation Metro Surge in January, is suing ICE agents and other federal officials for their roles in her death.

Civil lawsuits filed in Renee Good's death

What we know:

Attorneys from Chicago-based law firm Romanucci & Blandin and Minneapolis-based Riach Law filed two civil lawsuits Thursday on behalf of Good's family.

The plaintiffs in both cases are Brent Ganger, Renee's brother, serving as trustee for the next of kin of Renee Nicole Macklin Good — including her three children, parents and siblings — and Becca Good, Renee's partner.

One lawsuit, filed against the United States of America, acting through the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and its ICE and Customs and Border Patrol divisions. The lawsuit alleges ICE officer Jonathan Ross and other federal agents violated the Fourth Amendment and mandatory DHS use-of-force policies, which prohibit shooting at moving vehicles, using deadly force solely to prevent escape or placing one's self in harm’s way. It also alleges agents rendered no aid to Good and even turned away a physician who offered to help.

The complaint seeks damages for the "immense suffering Renee endured in the final moments of her life," the family’s losses and the emotional and physical injuries of Becca Good, Renee’s partner who was standing feet from the couple’s vehicle and witnessed the deadly shooting.

Dig deeper:

The second lawsuit names eight individual defendants: Jonathan Ross — the ICE agent who shot Good — Stephen Miller, Kristi Noem, Corey R. Lewandowski, Thomas D. Homan, Todd Lyons, Gregory Bovino and a group of unidentified federal agents.

The lawsuit alleges that senior White House and DHS officials, in conspiracy with private influencers and tech vendors, launched "Operation Metro Surge"—a discriminatory campaign against Minnesotans of Somali and Hispanic descent that deployed thousands of masked, unidentified federal agents to the state.

The complaint further alleges that Ross and other agents unlawfully targeted Good while she was exercising her First Amendment rights to observe and warn neighbors of the agents' presence, culminating in Ross's use of deadly force when he shot into her car three times, killing her. Following the fatal shooting, federal officials allegedly refused to render medical aid, obstructed state criminal investigations and publicly defamed Good as a domestic terrorist to cover up systemic civil rights violations.

The lawsuit also claims wrongful death, battery, assault, false imprisonment, negligence, and infliction of emotional distress under Minnesota state law.

The plaintiffs are requesting a jury trial and seeking financial damages for Good's pain and suffering, the family's losses and Becca's emotional distress and physical injuries, as well as punitive damages against Ross and the other defendants.

Renee Good shooting

The backstory:

On Jan. 7, ICE officer Jonathan Ross fatally shot 37-year-old Renee Good as she sat in the driver's seat of the Honda Pilot in south Minneapolis.

ICE said Ross was defending himself when he fatally shot Good. This claim led to intense debate, with Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey calling the narrative "bullshit."

Timeline:

The shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. in the area of East 34th Street and Portland Avenue.

Footage shows agents approaching Good's SUV, with one agent's hand on the door handle and another reaching inside the car. The agent at the front left corner of the SUV fired the shots. Protesters at the scene were recording as tensions escalated between the agents and the woman.

READ MORE: Video shows Minneapolis ICE shooting that left woman dead

Witnesses told FOX 9, a woman got into a red vehicle and there was one ICE agent on either side of the vehicle trying to get in, and a third ICE agent came and tried to yank on the driver's side door. One of the agents on the driver's side door backed away, and then opened fire, shooting three times through the driver's side window, witnesses said. One witness said the vehicle wasn't moving toward the agents.

However, federal officials said ICE officers were "conducting targeted operations" when "rioters" blocked officers. One of the "rioters weaponized her vehicle, attempting to run over law enforcement officers in an attempt to kill them." Officials said an ICE officer who was "fearing for his life" fired "defensive shots" to save himself and his officers, killing the woman.

READ MORE: Renee Good’s partner asks judge to return SUV held after fatal ICE shooting

What's next:

No charges have been filed in connection with Good's death. There has been an ongoing legal battle for access to evidence in the case.