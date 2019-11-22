Minnesota case linked to nationwide romaine lettuce E. coli outbreak

article

Health officials have linked one case in Minnesota to a national E. coli outbreak, which has been connected to romaine lettuce from the Salinas growing region of California.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is warning consumers to not eat romaine lettuce from that region.

One Minnesota resident developed hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS) after eating romaine lettuce. HUS is a complication that can include kidney failure and even cause death. The person is currently hospitalized.

Nationwide, there are 40 total cases from 16 states that have been linked to the outbreak, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. Of those cases, 28 people need to be hospitalized and five people have developed HUS. The majority of those affected are female. The age ranges from three years old to 89 years old.

The illness onset dates ranged from September 4 to November 10, but other cases are still under investigation. MDH is reviewing other possible cases linked to the outbreak.

Symptoms can include stomach cramps, diarrhea. People ususally become ill about two to five days after being exposed to E. coli.