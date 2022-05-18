Expand / Collapse search
Minnesota Capitol goes into lockdown as police search for suspects outside

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Updated 9:27PM
Politics
FOX 9

Police search sends Minnesota House into lockdown

A police chase and search outside the Minnesota Capitol forced a lockdown on Wednesday, May 18, 2022.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A police incident Wednesday evening in St. Paul sent the Minnesota State Capitol into lockdown as police searched for suspects.

The suspects were arrested after a chase down I-94 that ended in the governor's parking lot at the capitol.

While police were looking for the suspects, the Minnesota House was in session and voting on bills. A feed from the House floor showed lawmakers go into recess with Majority Leader Representative Ryan Winkler warning lawmakers to stay in the chambers.

During the search, Senator Michelle Benson tweeted a photo of a helicopter in the sky and a crashed vehicle in the parking lot.

The suspects were ultimately arrested and the House resumed session within about 30 minutes. When they returned, lawmakers gave a round of applause to Chief Sergeant-at-Arms Bob Meyerson.