Minnesota businesses wait to pay tax hike as deadline looms

Most Minnesota business owners are waiting until the last possible minute to pay a large payroll tax increase triggered when state lawmakers could not agree to a fix.

About 130,000 businesses owe between $350 million and $400 million, but less than half of them have submitted their paperwork, and fewer yet have actually paid the tax, according to Minnesota economic development officials. April 30 is the deadline to submit payments for the first quarter of 2021.

Gov. Tim Walz blistered lawmakers in both parties Wednesday for inaction, calling it "absolutely ridiculous" and declaring that he would not call a special session on the tax issue or anything else.

State law requires the tax increase whenever Minnesota's unemployment insurance fund falls below a certain level of reserves. Minnesota economic development officials estimate that $2.74 billion is needed: $1.44 billion to repay a debt to the federal government for a bailout during the pandemic, and $1.3 billion to restock the reserves and flip the tax trigger back off.

About 100 business leaders fanned out across the state Capitol on Wednesday, pressuring lawmakers for a deal.

But nine days before the tax deadline, there are few signs of an imminent deal. While Walz and Senate Republicans have called for the full $2.74 billion amount, House Democrats support $1.8 billion, which would repay the debt yet provide a smaller cushion of reserves.

Advertisement

House DFL leaders say the Legislature could also change state law to blink off the tax increase despite the smaller cushion.