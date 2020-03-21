Minnesota businesses impacted by COVID-19 can now apply for loans through SBA

article

Minnesota businesses can now begin the application process for loans being offered through the Small Business Administration, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to have a ripple impact on the economy, federal officials announced Saturday.

Efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 have resulted in many small businesses grinding to a halt. Orders from the governor have left many restaurants and bars closed for eat-in dining, and concert venues shut down, while most customers are being asked to stay home.

This week, as part of a federal relief effort, the U.S. Small Business Administration announced it would make available low-interest federal disaster loans for businesses struggling to get by as a result of the pandemic.

Businesses can take out as much as $2 million at 3.75 percent for 30 years. Non-profits can get rates of 2.75 percent.

Business owners can apply online for loans.