Minnesota announces $1 million in 'crisis grants' for tourism industry promotion

The state of Minnesota announced $1 million in grants to help the tourism industry survive the pandemic.

According to the office of Gov. Tim Walz, the “crisis grants” aim to help nonprofit tourism promotion organizations after what the Governor called “devastating” impacts on the industry during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Explore Minnesota is happy to offer financial assistance to destination marketing organizations that have been deeply impacted by the pandemic, including significant budget shortfalls and tourism spending loss. The tourism crisis grant program will support vital marketing efforts for Minnesota communities and business that heavily rely on the local tourism economy,” said Explore Minnesota Director, John Edman.

Funding for qualifying organizations has been pre-determined. Explore Minnesota will notify grantees of their award.

Other organizations may request grant funding until Mar. 15 and the funds must be spent by Dec. 31, 2021. Tourism organizations can refer to the Phase II Crisis Tourism Marketing Grant guidelines for details, or contact their Regional Partner Relations representative with questions.