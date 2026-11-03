Live election results: Minnesota Senate Districts 1-10
(FOX 9) - All 67 Minnesota Senate seats are on the ballot for full, four-year terms. The DFL currently has control with 34 seats to the GOP's 33. Democrats must defend their current 34 seats to retain majority control. Meanwhile, Republicans need to gain one seat to flip the chamber to a 34-33 Republican majority.
FULL LIST: Minnesota 2026 election results
Minnesota Senate election results: Districts 1-10
Find live results below.
The Source: Information in this story comes from The Associated Press' election results, the Minnesota Secretary of State's Office and previous FOX 9 reporting.