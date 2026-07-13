Authorities respond to structure fire at Rosemount Ethiopian church
ROSEMOUNT, Minn. (FOX 9) - Multiple fire departments and law enforcement are on the scene of a structure fire at a church in Rosemount late Monday morning, according to police.
Rosemount church fire
What we know:
The Rosemount Police Department, along with firefighters from Rosemount and Apple Valley are on the scene of a fire that started just before 11 a.m. at a church building located on the 3200 block of 144th Street West in Rosemount.
The building was formerly the Lighthouse Church.
Authorities say there is a significant law enforcement response to the scene. Police say the building is believed to be unoccupied, and firefighters are working to confirm it has been cleared.
FOX 9 has a photographer a staging area across the street from the church, and there appears to be extensive damage showing from the roof.
What we don't know:
No other information is immediately available. Check back with FOX 9 for more on this developing story.
The Source: Information was provided by the Rosemount Police Department via social media.