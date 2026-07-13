Authorities respond to structure fire at Rosemount Ethiopian church

Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Heat Warning
until THU 9:00 PM CDT, Stevens County, Le Sueur County, Lac Qui Parle County, Pope County, Stearns County, Dakota County, Rice County, Washington County, Anoka County, Meeker County, Swift County, Todd County, Blue Earth County, Benton County, Sherburne County, Redwood County, Watonwan County, Morrison County, Hennepin County, Wright County, McLeod County, Scott County, Kanabec County, Kandiyohi County, Chisago County, Isanti County, Ramsey County, Renville County, Mille Lacs County, Brown County, Goodhue County, Yellow Medicine County, Nicollet County, Sibley County, Douglas County, Barron County, Pierce County, Chippewa County, Eau Claire County, Dunn County, Pepin County, Polk County
8
Red Flag Warning
from MON 11:00 AM CDT until MON 10:00 PM CDT, Southern Lake/North Shore, Koochiching County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Central St. Louis County, North Itasca County, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, North Cass County, South Itasca County, Southern Cook/North Shore County, North St. Louis County
Red Flag Warning
from MON 11:00 AM CDT until MON 9:00 PM CDT, South Clearwater County, South Beltrami County, East Marshall County, Roseau County, North Clearwater County, Hubbard County, North Beltrami County, Lake Of The Woods County
Extreme Heat Warning
until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Pine County, South Cass County, South Aitkin County, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, North Cass County, Northern Aitkin County, Crow Wing County, Douglas County, Washburn County, Burnett County
Extreme Heat Warning
until MON 9:00 PM CDT, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Southern Lake/North Shore, Central St. Louis County, Koochiching County, North Itasca County, Southern Cook/North Shore County, South Itasca County, North St. Louis County
Extreme Heat Warning
until TUE 10:00 PM CDT, Norman County, Wadena County, Mahnomen County, Wilkin County, Clay County, West Otter Tail County, West Becker County, Grant County, South Clearwater County, Hubbard County, East Otter Tail County, East Becker County
Extreme Heat Warning
until TUE 1:00 AM CDT, Kittson County, Roseau County, North Beltrami County, North Clearwater County, Red Lake County, West Marshall County, East Marshall County, Pennington County, South Beltrami County, Lake Of The Woods County, West Polk County, East Polk County
Fire Weather Watch
from TUE 12:00 PM CDT until TUE 9:00 PM CDT, North St. Louis County, Koochiching County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties

Authorities respond to structure fire at Rosemount Ethiopian church

By
FOX 9
Crime and Public Safety
Published July 13, 2026 11:09 AM CDT
Published July 13, 2026 11:09 AM CDT
Rosemount Ethiopian church damaged in fire
Rosemount Ethiopian church damaged in fire

Rosemount Ethiopian church damaged in fire

Authorities responded to a fire just before 11 a.m. Monday at MN Debre Bisrat St Gabriel and Arsema Ethiopian Orthodox Church, on the 3200 block of 144th Street West. It was formerly known as Lighthouse Church. 

The Brief

    • Multiple agencies are on the scene of a structure fire at a church in Rosemount late Monday morning, police say.
    • Authorities responded to the fire at about 10:46 a.m. at MN Debre Bisrat St Gabriel And Arsema Ethiopian Orthodox Church, on the 3200 block of 144th Street West.
    • Stay with FOX 9 for more on this developing story.

ROSEMOUNT, Minn. (FOX 9) - Multiple fire departments and law enforcement are on the scene of a structure fire at a church in Rosemount late Monday morning, according to police.

Rosemount church fire

What we know:

The Rosemount Police Department, along with firefighters from Rosemount and Apple Valley are on the scene of a fire that started just before 11 a.m. at a church building located on the 3200 block of 144th Street West in Rosemount.

The building was formerly the Lighthouse Church.

Authorities say there is a significant law enforcement response to the scene. Police say the building is believed to be unoccupied, and firefighters are working to confirm it has been cleared.

FOX 9 has a photographer a staging area across the street from the church, and there appears to be extensive damage showing from the roof. 

What we don't know:

No other information is immediately available. Check back with FOX 9 for more on this developing story.

The Source: Information was provided by the Rosemount Police Department via social media.

Crime and Public SafetyRosemount