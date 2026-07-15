South metro mom opens coffee shop to give adults with autism a chance to be stars

The Brief Constellation Coffee in Apple Valley employs adults with disabilities, creating an inclusive workplace. The shop is designed to be sensory-friendly and supportive for a neurodiverse staff. Owner Liza Robson was inspired by her son’s experience with autism.



A south metro coffee shop is brewing more than just coffee, offering a welcoming space and jobs for adults with disabilities.

A coffee shop with a special mission in Apple Valley

Big picture view:

Constellation Coffee is located in an office building in Apple Valley and was opened by Liza Robson to provide job opportunities for neurodiverse adults who often face challenges finding employment.

Robson said, "This has just been a labor of love that I didn't expect would be so gratifying."

She explained the importance of the shop’s mission, saying, "I mean, it's huge because people, because of the social disability part of it, right, they don't come across very well in interviews, necessarily because they're just different, a little bit different. People look at it and say, they see what you can't do, but they don't see what you can do."

Robson’s personal experience as a parent to a son on the autism spectrum inspired her to create this space. Her son, Mathias, was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder at age 2 and a half and is now 26. Robson knows that while Mathias is high functioning and has resources, many others do not.

Mathias said, "Just because people are autistic doesn't make them dumb or stupid. It just gives them the chance to succeed."



Robson emphasized the importance of having a job for many of her employees, saying, "You and I would feel very inadequate if we weren't able to contribute to society. And so I think it's very important, whether it's a job or just contributing, right? And what it's done for these kids makes my heart warm."

Personal passion

What they're saying:

The coffee shop environment is designed to be calm and sensory-friendly, with no overhead music, acoustic ceiling tiles to reduce noise, and rubber floors to keep furniture quiet. Pamphlets on tables help customers understand how to support the roughly 15 employees.

Robson said, "It could be physically disabled, it could be downs, it could be autism, it could be ADHD or whatever. It's a whole variety of things."

The employees at Constellation Coffee bring their own unique personalities to the shop.

Molly Maxson, known for her sense of humor, said, "I usually tell them funny jokes. Like this joke, for example, why was the baseball player arrested? He stole second base."

Lauren Ziehwein, another employee, shared, "I don't drink coffee, I only drink water. Yeah, I know, ironic joke, me working at a coffee shop that only drinks water, I know."

An autism resource center in the corner of the shop provides support for families of children with special needs, offering a sense of acceptance that can be hard to find elsewhere.

Robson said, "I have people that come here, but they won't take them to any other restaurant because they feel awkward, because people are looking, right? Not here."

Robson reflected on the impact of her business, saying, "I thought I was doing something for the community, but I'm doing something to their souls, for their hearts, for the family. It has just changed my outlook like nobody's business. I mean, it's just so much fun, and it's the labor of love." Maxson added, "I really want to work here for a very long time."

The shop’s approach shows how small businesses can create real change by opening doors for those who are often overlooked.

'I am so glad I did it'

Local perspective:

Constellation Coffee stands out in the Apple Valley community by creating a supportive workplace for people with a range of disabilities, including autism, Down syndrome and ADHD.

The shop’s sensory-friendly design and resource center make it a unique gathering place for families who may not feel comfortable elsewhere.

Customers are encouraged to learn about the staff and how to help them succeed, making the shop a model for inclusion and acceptance.

'They have completely come out of the shell'

Why you should care:

Adults with disabilities often face barriers to employment, and businesses like Constellation Coffee show how thoughtful design and inclusive hiring can make a difference. Robson’s story demonstrates the positive impact that one small business can have on individuals, families and the community.



The shop is not just a place for coffee, but a space where everyone can feel valued and supported.