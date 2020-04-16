Minneapolis to reopen Lake Harriet Parkway to vehicles, close more of Bde Maka Ska Parkway

article

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board is reopening Lake Harriet Parkway to vehicles to allow elderly people, people with physical disabilities or compromised immune systems to enjoy the Chain of Lakes via automobile during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The park board had closed Lake Harriet Parkway to vehicles late last month to allow pedestrians more room for social distancing. The road will reopen by 5 a.m. on Monday, April 20.

At the same time, the park board is closing another portion of the road around Bde Maka Ska to vehicles and opening it to pedestrians. The northbound lane of West Bde Maka Ska Parkway will close to vehicles between Richfield Road and Lake Street.

The southbound lane of East Bde Maka Ska Parkway has been closed between 36th Street and Lake Street since April 10.

Sections of Lake Street at the north end of the lake and East Bde Maka Ska Parkway at the south end of the lake between 36th Street West and Richfield Road remain fully open to vehicles.

The following parkways are also closed to vehicles for the remainder of Minnesota’s stay-at-home order:

Cedar Lake Parkway

Lake of the Isles Parkway

Lake Nokomis Parkway (east of Cedar Avenue)

Main Street Southeast

West River Parkway

Parkway roads are intended for two-way pedestrian traffic. Cyclists are asked to remain on bike paths.