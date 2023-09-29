Minneapolis teen charged as adult in fatal shooting during alleged drug deal

A teenager initially charged in juvenile court for a fatal shooting in May during an alleged drug deal is now facing charges as an adult.

A Hennepin County Judge on Thursday certified Jordan Deontre McFarland, who was 17 years old at the time of the shooting, to be charged as an adult with second-degree murder in the death of 27-year-old Derrell Freeman.

According to the criminal complaint, McFarland and another suspect met with Freeman in Minneapolis on May 8 to allegedly buy marijuana. Freeman’s sister said they pulled into an alley, and the pair got into the back of the car.

Freeman allegedly handed McFarland and the other suspect marijuana. The sister told authorities she started "feeling uneasy" after they asked where the rest of the marijuana was, so she got out of the vehicle.

Charges allege McFarland and the other suspect grabbed their guns, prompting Freeman to grab his. The sister claimed McFarland fired first, and Freeman jumped into the back seat where a fight ensured. McFarland was shot in the leg during the encounter, according to court records.

McFarland and the other suspect got out of the car and ran away. Law enforcement says the entire incident was captured on cameras in the area.

When authorities responded to the scene, they found the sister "covered in blood" standing outside the vehicle, which appeared damaged by bullet holes. Law enforcement looked inside and found Freeman unresponsive in the back seat.

Paramedics pronounced Freeman dead at the scene, charges explained. The medical examiner determined the cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds, and his manner of death was a homicide.

Law enforcement began canvassing the area for evidence and located a "distinct-looking" shoe in the intersection. Authorities said surveillance video captured McFarland losing his shoe while running from the scene. Forensic testing indicated that DNA on the shoe matched McFarland, according to court records.

During the investigation, law enforcement showed McFarland a picture of the shoes, and he responded, "Those are my shoes! I was looking for them!" charges read. McFarland allegedly admitted to police he was in the car the day of the shooting, but he did not have a gun.

McFarland, now 18 years old, was booked into the Hennepin County Jail. He is scheduled to make his first court appearance Friday afternoon.