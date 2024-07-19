Minneapolis will not host Sundance Film Festival

Minneapolis has been eliminated from consideration to host the Sundance Film Festival after submitting a bid to host the filmmaker showcase earlier this month.

What we know

The nonprofit Sundance Institute announced six cities are still being considered to host the festival in 2027 and beyond. Minneapolis was not among them.

The cities still being considered to host the festival are:

Atlanta, Georgia

Boulder, Colorado

Cincinnati, Ohio

Louisville, Kentucky

Park City/Salt Lake City, Utah

Santa Fe, New Mexico

Park City will host next year's festival along with the 2026 edition. The current bid process will be for 2027 and beyond – if the festival ultimately decides to move out of Utah.

Minneapolis officials submitted a bid to host the filmmaker showcase in mid-July. The goal, according to the Minneapolis Downtown Council, was to double down on tourism and bring more Minnesotans to downtown Minneapolis after the pandemic.

The bid was backed by CEOs from Target, Best Buy and U.S. Bancorp along with the McKnight Foundation and Margaret A. Cargill Philanthropies.

What they're saying

Director of Arts and Cultural Affairs for the City of Minneapolis Ben Johnson released a statement expressing sorrow over the choice while wishing Sundance well.

"We thank the Sundance Film Festival team for its interest in Minneapolis. While we are disappointed that Minneapolis is not advancing in the selection process, we know that our city is a nation-leading hub of arts and culture; that’s why we love to call it home. We will always search for ways to show off our vibrant and welcoming city.

"We wish Sundance continued success wherever this process leads it, and we will continue to support the Minnesota films and filmmakers selected for future festivals."

A joint statement was also released by the Sundance Institute Board Chair Ebs Burnough and Sundance Institute Acting CEO Amanda Kelso regarding the finalist cities.

"For over 40 years, Sundance has supported, sustained, and helped shine an essential spotlight on independent filmmakers and their work. As we very carefully consider this important decision for our Festival, we believe these six finalists allow us the best opportunity to not only secure a sustainable future for our Festival, but also to build upon its legacy while continuing to support the next generation of storytellers and highlight bold new works of art.

"We are grateful to all the communities who have expressed interest and been a part of the process, and we have valued the opportunity to learn about the uniqueness of each location. We look forward to the site visits in each of the finalist cities."

Background

Back in April, the Sundance Institute announced it was seeking bids to move away from its location in Park City, Utah, where the festival has been held every January since the early 1980s.

According to Deadline, Sundance has struggled with declining attendance and sponsors in recent years in Park City.

The Sundance Film Festival typically draws in some of the biggest stars and directors in the world of film. The 2023 festival brought in 86,824 attendees over a ten-day festival including 21,000 travelers. A study by the Sundance Institute estimated the festival was a $118.3 million boon for the Utah economy.