Minneapolis 'strong mayor' ballot question approved

Minneapolis voters approved Question 1 on Tuesday, changing the city to a "strong mayor" system. The move gives the mayor more power over city agencies.

Minneapolis currently has what is called a "weak mayor" system in which the mayor and the city council share executive powers. Aside from the police department, the mayor has little direct authority over anything else.

The ballot question asked voters if they want to amend the city charter to change Minneapolis to a strong mayor system where the mayor is in charge of executive functions and the city council is a legislative body.

City Question 1 - Government Structure: Executive Mayor-Legislative Council

Shall the Minneapolis City Charter be amended to adopt a change in its form of government to an Executive Mayor-Legislative Council structure to shift certain powers to the Mayor, consolidating administrative authority over all operating departments under the Mayor, and eliminating the Executive Committee?