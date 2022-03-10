Minneapolis, St. Paul lift mask mandate in city-managed buildings
(FOX 9) - As COVID-19 case rates continue to drop, both Minneapolis and St. Paul lifted their mask mandates inside city buildings Thursday.
This comes two weeks after both cities lifted the mask mandate requiring people to wear masks indoor. The Feb. 24 announcement excluded city-controlled properties from the lift, but the mayors announced Thursday that the lift now includes city-controlled buildings.
Visitors and employees are no longer required to wear masks in city-managed buildings.