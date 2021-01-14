Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
from THU 12:00 PM CST until FRI 6:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Traverse County
6
Blizzard Warning
from THU 6:00 PM CST until FRI 6:00 PM CST, Blue Earth County, Douglas County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Kandiyohi County, Le Sueur County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Nicollet County, Pope County, Renville County, Sibley County, Steele County, Waseca County
Blizzard Warning
from THU 3:00 PM CST until FRI 6:00 PM CST, Brown County, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Martin County, Murray County, Nobles County, Pipestone County, Redwood County, Stevens County, Swift County, Watonwan County, Yellow Medicine County
Blizzard Warning
from THU 6:00 PM CST until FRI 6:00 AM CST, Rock County
Winter Storm Warning
until FRI 6:00 PM CST, Dakota County, Dodge County, Goodhue County, Mower County, Olmsted County, Rice County, Scott County, Wabasha County
High Wind Warning
from THU 12:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST, Rock County

Minneapolis serial rapist pleads guilty to several attacks

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Minneapolis
FOX 9
article

Jory Wiebrand, 35, pleaded guilty to several counts of criminal sexual conduct in several violent attacks near the University of Minnesota campus. (FOX 9)

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minneapolis serial rapist charged in a number of attacks near the Dinkytown and Marcy-Holmes neighborhoods over the last several years pleaded guilty to several counts of sexual assault Thursday. 

Jory Wiebrand, 35, is accused of sexually assaulting, burglarizing, stalking and harassing women in attacks carried out across several Minneapolis neighborhoods, with a particular focus on the area near the University of Minnesota campus. He was charged in 13 cases involving at least 16 victims

Ham Lake man linked to 10 sexual assaults, mostly near U of M campus

Hennepin County prosecutors filed charges Monday against a Ham Lake, Minnesota man suspected in a series of sexual assaults in the Marcy-Holmes and Dinkytown neighborhoods of Minneapolis and elsewhere in the Twin Cities dating back to 2013.&nbsp;

As part of a plea agreement, Wiebrand pleaded guilty to charges in five separate cases: four counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct. 

The other charges in those five cases as well as those in the other eight cases will be dropped. 

Wiebrand is facing 550 months, or nearly 46 years in prison. He is subject to lifetime conditional release and lifetime registration as a predatory offender as well as restitution, if any, in all 13 cases. 