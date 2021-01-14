Minneapolis serial rapist pleads guilty to several attacks

article

A Minneapolis serial rapist charged in a number of attacks near the Dinkytown and Marcy-Holmes neighborhoods over the last several years pleaded guilty to several counts of sexual assault Thursday.

Jory Wiebrand, 35, is accused of sexually assaulting, burglarizing, stalking and harassing women in attacks carried out across several Minneapolis neighborhoods, with a particular focus on the area near the University of Minnesota campus. He was charged in 13 cases involving at least 16 victims.

As part of a plea agreement, Wiebrand pleaded guilty to charges in five separate cases: four counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

The other charges in those five cases as well as those in the other eight cases will be dropped.

Wiebrand is facing 550 months, or nearly 46 years in prison. He is subject to lifetime conditional release and lifetime registration as a predatory offender as well as restitution, if any, in all 13 cases.