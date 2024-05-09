Minneapolis residents circulate petition for ‘civilian police accountability commission’

A petition circulated by Minneapolis residents would amend the city’s charter to grant a newly elected Civilian Police Accountability Commission a wide swath of authority over the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD).

But city officials say there aren’t enough verified signatures yet to get the proposal on the ballot for voters.

On Thursday, the Minneapolis City Council reviewed the petition that seeks to appear as a city charter amendment ballot question during the general election on Nov. 5, 2024, after the city clerk received the gathered signatures to establish a new Civilian Police Accountability Commission (CPAC).

If approved, the amendment would create a 13-member body, which would "Have authority to determine all policies and general operations of the Minneapolis Police Department; authority to conduct investigations into police misconduct allegations and to discipline officers; and exercise full control over MPD personnel, including the power to appoint, commend, discipline, or discharge the Chief of Police and any officers and employees."

To be considered for CPAC, a person would need to "Have specified experience or expertise serving and advocating for community members impacted by police crimes." Prior law enforcement service would be a disqualification.

But according to the city clerk’s office, the petition fell short of verified signatures.

A citizen petition must have the verified signatures of at least 5% of the total number of votes cast in the 2022 general election to be considered. In 2022, a total of 178,848 ballots were cast in Minneapolis, requiring a valid petition to have at least 8,943 valid signatures.

According to city officials, only 5,445 signatures could be verified, making it an invalid petition.

"We are outraged to see so many of our neighbors' voices be discarded by burdensome policies that make it impossible for a truly grassroots initiative to move forward," said Jae Yates, a field organizer with Minneapolis for Community Control of Police (M4CCP) in a statement.

The petition has been circulated for several years by a coalition of community-based police accountability advocacy organizations. Petitioners claim to have gathered more than 10,000 signatures.

The deadline for proposing charter amendments through a citizen petition is July 9. If adopted by voters, the amendment would become effective on Dec. 5, 2024.