Minneapolis Public Works truck driver hits, injures pedestrian during morning storms

The driver of a Minneapolis Public Works utility truck hit a pedestrian Friday morning.

The Minneapolis Police Department says officers responded to the crash at Lowry Avenue North and Emerson Avenue North just before 8 a.m., where they found a man in his 40s trapped under the Minneapolis Public Works utility truck.

The man, who suffered potentially life-threatening injuries, was taken to North Memorial Medical Center.

Police noted it was raining at the time of the crash.

The driver of the Minneapolis Public Works truck is cooperating with investigators, police said, noting the incident is under investigation.

In a statement, Minneapolis Public Works Director Margaret Anderson Kelliher said, "As a matter of protocol, the Public Works Department has also initiated its critical incident process. We are deeply saddened by this tragic accident and extend our sympathies to the victim and family."