Minneapolis schools, educators union reach tentative contract agreement

The Brief A tentative agreement was reached between Minneapolis Public Schools and the Minneapolis Federation of Educators. The Minneapolis Federation of Educators says the agreement includes smaller class sizes, more special education support and pay increases for all educators. The agreement means there will not be a strike.



The Minneapolis Federation of Educators will not strike after reaching a tentative agreement with Minneapolis Public Schools.

This comes after an intent to strike was filed in late October.

Tentative agreement between Minneapolis Public Schools, Minneapolis Federation of Educators

What they're saying:

Minneapolis Public Schools (MPS) announced on Saturday night that it reached a tentative contract agreement with the Minneapolis Federation of Educators, which includes the teacher and educational support professional (ESP) chapters.

MPS said it believes the agreement "honors the requests and needs of our staff while balancing the fiscal realities our district is facing."

Minneapolis Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Lisa Sayles-Adams shared the following statement:

"I am excited that we have reached a tentative agreement with the Minneapolis Federation of Educators (MFE) that puts our students first and advances our shared values and goals. We look forward to continued partnership with MFE as we collectively ensure MPS is the best place to learn and work."

The Minneapolis Federation of Educators shared the following statement on their social media:

"All three bargaining units reached agreements with MPS tonight that include smaller, enforceable class sizes, more special education supports and caseload limits, pay increases for all educators, and other wins."

What's next:

MFE leaders will share details on the contract agreement with its members, who will then vote on the agreement, which will be followed by a vote by the MPS School Board.

Both organizations plan to hold a news conference sometime on Monday, Nov. 10.

Teacher strike history in Minneapolis

The backstory:

The most recent strike happened in 2022 and lasted for 18 days, with students missing 14 days of class. (Both sides narrowly averted a strike in 2024.)

Prior to 2022, the last strike happened in 1970. At the time, teachers also demanded better pay and smaller class sizes.