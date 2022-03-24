Minneapolis police union contract approved by city council

The Minneapolis City Council has voted to approve a new contract with the city's police union.

The $9 million three-year agreement is the first police union contract considered by the city since the murder of George Floyd. It includes pay raises and $7,000 incentive payments for both new officers and veterans who remain on the force through the end of the year.

The new contract also changes the processes after "critical incidents," including new mandatory health screenings before an officer returns to duty, and increases authority of the chief to determine the proper duty location of an officer following that incident.

Critics have noted the contact's lack of changes to the discipline process and the addition of a clause requiring the city to inform officers of the identity of anyone making public records request about them.

Negotiations for the next contract are expected to begin later this year.

