Minneapolis police officers called to remove raccoon hiding in closet

News
FOX 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Two Minneapolis police officers removed a raccoon that had gotten into someone's house and hid in their closet. 

The Minneapolis Police Department said someone called 911 to report a raccoon in their closet. The officers responded and contained the raccoon the best they could until Minneapolis Animal Care and Control arrived. 

The officers then helped get the raccoon into a trap on the floor. 

No one was bit by the raccoon in the incident. 