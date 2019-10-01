Minneapolis police officers called to remove raccoon hiding in closet
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Two Minneapolis police officers removed a raccoon that had gotten into someone's house and hid in their closet.
The Minneapolis Police Department said someone called 911 to report a raccoon in their closet. The officers responded and contained the raccoon the best they could until Minneapolis Animal Care and Control arrived.
The officers then helped get the raccoon into a trap on the floor.
No one was bit by the raccoon in the incident.